Breaking: Tulsi's "Mind-Blowing" 2020 Election Bombshell
Prosecutions Are Coming Soon!
Jan 22
•
SC Safe Elections
Why this Closed Primary Bill is a Step Backward for Voters
Is this bill's main purpose to stop a candidate from ending corruption in our state?
Jan 14
•
SC Safe Elections
Will the arrest of Maduro bring election disclosure?
One of our own discusses her history and memories of Venezuela and how we need safe elections
Jan 4
•
SC Safe Elections
December 2025
What we want for Christmas
and a gift you can give to the people of SC
Dec 15, 2025
•
SC Safe Elections
SC Safe Elections in the News
Things are happening!
Dec 8, 2025
•
SC Safe Elections
November 2025
To My Fellow Warriors: Thank You for Never Giving Up
A Grateful Heart in a Long Battle
Nov 25, 2025
•
SC Safe Elections
Proven Results- the Gold Standard of Hand-counting works
Here are the receipts
Nov 20, 2025
•
SC Safe Elections
October 2025
Mark your calendars for this deep dive into the SC Election Commission scandal
Palmetto State Watch and SC Safe Elections Joint X space Thursday at 7:00 PM
Oct 29, 2025
•
SC Safe Elections
Breaking: SC Election Commission Leadership Collapses in Scandal
Former SC Election Director and his deputy arrested
Oct 24, 2025
•
SC Safe Elections
Dominion Voting is now Liberty Vote
A positive move or more shell games?
Oct 14, 2025
•
SC Safe Elections
Sex, Lies, and Wiretaps: The Scandalous Collapse of SC's Election Leadership –
And Why We're Fighting for Transparent Votes
Oct 3, 2025
•
SC Safe Elections
September 2025
Honoring Charlie Kirk: A Call to Action for Truth and Freedom
How SC Safe Elections will respond
Sep 12, 2025
•
SC Safe Elections
