Why this Closed Primary Bill is a Step Backward for Voters
Is this bill's main purpose to stop a candidate from ending corruption in our state?
The closed primary bill below is, in my view, a “Bad Bill.” Not only does it codify a strict rule based on prior voting records that disenfranchises voters and candidates, but it will likely reduce turnout, as independents may not care to or be able to vote in the primaries. States with closed primaries typically see average primary turnout of around 20.7%, while those with more open systems reach 24.5% or higher. Source: Bipartisan Policy Center
Here is a letter I wrote to the House Judiciary Subcommittee further explaining the issues:
Subject: Urgent Opposition to Bill H3643 – Protect Voter Rights and Data Integrity in South Carolina
Dear Members of the South Carolina Judiciary Committee,
As Team Leader of SC Safe Elections, a nonpartisan organization dedicated to safeguarding our electoral processes, I urge you to reject Bill H3643 as currently written. Our team has extensively studied South Carolina’s election ecosystem, including laws, procedures, and voter rolls, and we conclude that this bill poses significant risks without addressing core issues.
Closing primaries may seem appealing, but it’s a superficial fix that fails to prevent party crossover voting effectively. Instead, the real solution lies in educating qualified electors and boosting voter turnout, which would dilute the impact of any minimal crossover activity.
The bill’s most dangerous provision—the “2 out of 3” primary voting stipulation—must not be codified. This rule would disenfranchise voters and candidates while relying on unreliable data. Through years of investigations and audits, including the purchase and analysis of official voter rolls, we’ve uncovered widespread inaccuracies. For instance, primary party designations were inexplicably flipped between data files in the post-primary 2022 database, affecting more than 373,700 voters. Numerous citizens have reported erroneous records that wrongly barred them from party roles.
South Carolina’s voter data suffers from poor hygiene and data management practices, inconsistent protocols, and unclear field definitions, making it unfit for such high-stakes enforcement. This bill would create unnecessary conflicts among voters, election commissions, and parties, with no independent mechanism for voters to verify their primary status, resulting in disputes that are unverifiable “he said, she said” battles.
Do not pass H3643 in its present form. Prioritize genuine reforms that enhance trust and participation in our democratic process.
Sincerely, Laura Scharr, Team Leader, SC Safe Elections
Here is a video on some considerations for the closed primary bills:
https://rumble.com/v741wsg-will-these-bills-close-the-primaries.html
Please contact the House Judiciary Subcommittee and its members and tell them to VOTE NO.
Contact the following representatives and tell them to vote AGAINST H.3643:
Chairman Jay Jordan – (843) 229-1874 – JayJordan@schouse.gov
Weston Newton – (803) 734-3120 – WestonNewton@schouse.gov
Cody Mitchell – (803) 427-6487 – CodyMitchell@schouse.gov
Justin Bamberg – (803) 212-6907 – JustinBamberg@schouse.gov
Spencer Wetmore – (843) 693-8292 – SpencerWetmore@schouse.gov
You can submit written testimony to HJudConstitutionalLaws@schouse.gov
Solid breakdown of the data integrity issues. That 373,700 voter flip you mention really undercuts the whole "2 out of 3" mechanism since it basically proves the underlying records are too messy to enforce fairly. I ran into something similiar working on a county level audit last year where party designations got scrambled during a system migration. The bigger problem is these policy fights almost never account for the downstream friction on registrars who have to field angry calls from voters who got wrongly flagged.
H.3310 is being promoted as an alternative by Jackie Terribile (R), who's been added as a co-sponsor. I support this bill, and closed primaries in general. Having served as a poll manager during the primary, one precinct had fewer than 10 voters for the D primary, and hundreds for the (R) - most of whom were democrats voting for Haley in an effort to block Trump. No wonder turnout is higher for open primaries.