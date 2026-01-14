The closed primary bill below is, in my view, a “Bad Bill.” Not only does it codify a strict rule based on prior voting records that disenfranchises voters and candidates, but it will likely reduce turnout, as independents may not care to or be able to vote in the primaries. States with closed primaries typically see average primary turnout of around 20.7%, while those with more open systems reach 24.5% or higher. Source: Bipartisan Policy Center

Here is a letter I wrote to the House Judiciary Subcommittee further explaining the issues:

Subject: Urgent Opposition to Bill H3643 – Protect Voter Rights and Data Integrity in South Carolina

Dear Members of the South Carolina Judiciary Committee,

As Team Leader of SC Safe Elections, a nonpartisan organization dedicated to safeguarding our electoral processes, I urge you to reject Bill H3643 as currently written. Our team has extensively studied South Carolina’s election ecosystem, including laws, procedures, and voter rolls, and we conclude that this bill poses significant risks without addressing core issues.

Closing primaries may seem appealing, but it’s a superficial fix that fails to prevent party crossover voting effectively. Instead, the real solution lies in educating qualified electors and boosting voter turnout, which would dilute the impact of any minimal crossover activity.

The bill’s most dangerous provision—the “2 out of 3” primary voting stipulation—must not be codified. This rule would disenfranchise voters and candidates while relying on unreliable data. Through years of investigations and audits, including the purchase and analysis of official voter rolls, we’ve uncovered widespread inaccuracies. For instance, primary party designations were inexplicably flipped between data files in the post-primary 2022 database, affecting more than 373,700 voters. Numerous citizens have reported erroneous records that wrongly barred them from party roles.

South Carolina’s voter data suffers from poor hygiene and data management practices, inconsistent protocols, and unclear field definitions, making it unfit for such high-stakes enforcement. This bill would create unnecessary conflicts among voters, election commissions, and parties, with no independent mechanism for voters to verify their primary status, resulting in disputes that are unverifiable “he said, she said” battles.

Do not pass H3643 in its present form. Prioritize genuine reforms that enhance trust and participation in our democratic process.

Sincerely, Laura Scharr, Team Leader, SC Safe Elections

Here is a video on some considerations for the closed primary bills:

https://rumble.com/v741wsg-will-these-bills-close-the-primaries.html

Please contact the House Judiciary Subcommittee and its members and tell them to VOTE NO.

Contact the following representatives and tell them to vote AGAINST H.3643:

Chairman Jay Jordan – (843) 229-1874 – JayJordan@schouse.gov

Weston Newton – (803) 734-3120 – WestonNewton@schouse.gov

Cody Mitchell – (803) 427-6487 – CodyMitchell@schouse.gov

Justin Bamberg – (803) 212-6907 – JustinBamberg@schouse.gov

Spencer Wetmore – (843) 693-8292 – SpencerWetmore@schouse.gov

You can submit written testimony to HJudConstitutionalLaws@schouse.gov

Read this related article from Alaina Moore at Palmetto State Watch

She explains why this bill’s primary aim is to stop the candidate for Attorney General, David Pascoe, from “cleaning up Columbia’s corruption.”

https://palmettostatewatch.com/republican-leadership-takes-aim-at-david-pascoe-schedules-incumbent-protection-act-h-3643-hearing/