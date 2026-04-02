Let’s get real for a second: Over two-thirds of Americans don’t fully trust that their votes are being counted fairly and accurately. That’s not some minor gripe—it’s a deep erosion of confidence in our democracy.

Polls consistently show overwhelming support for basic safeguards. Around 80–84% of Americans favor requiring photo ID to vote, and roughly 75–80% support proof of citizenship for voter registration or purging non-citizens from the rolls. Even the broader Save America Act enjoys solid backing, with recent Harvard CAPS/Harris polling showing about 71% overall support. Most people agree these are common-sense protections. Yet Congress (particularly the Senate) has been dragging its feet, seemingly indifferent to what everyday Americans are demanding.

President Trump decided enough was enough. This week (March 31, 2026), he signed the Executive Order “Ensuring Citizenship Verification and Integrity in Federal Elections.” It’s not a total rewrite of every election rule, and it doesn’t magically fix every vulnerability overnight. But it’s a sharp, practical step that adds real accountability—especially for mail-in and absentee ballots.

We think it was a smart move. Let’s break it down in plain English:

It clearly reaffirms what the Constitution and federal law already say: The right to vote in federal elections is reserved exclusively for U.S. citizens . Non-citizens are prohibited from registering or voting—period.

It directs federal agencies (like DHS, SSA, and the SAVE program) to compile State Citizenship Lists of confirmed eligible voters using reliable government databases.

Those lists get sent to each state no later than 60 days before a federal election.

For mail ballots, the Postmaster General must develop secure, official election mail envelopes with unique Intelligent Mail barcodes for improved tracking and verification.

It strengthens penalties: Criminal prosecution for individuals or entities who print, produce, ship, or distribute ballots to ineligible people.

Election materials (except the cast ballots themselves) must be retained for up to 5 years, creating a solid audit trail.

What Does This Mean in Practice?

Only eligible U.S. citizens with confirmed residential addresses will have a cleaner path to participate. States still handle their own final eligibility checks under their laws, but now they’ll have better federal data to work with.

The lists will be available pre- and post-election to help verify that only qualified voters cast ballots. Even better: The EO explicitly allows individuals (regular citizens like you and me) to access their own records, update them, or correct any errors. That’s a meaningful transparency win and opens the door for greater citizen oversight.

It also helps shut down shady practices—like using mail-forwarding addresses, PO Boxes, or commercial addresses that don’t match a real voter’s home. For states with universal mail-in voting, the process narrows down to confirmed citizens living at verified residences. No more loose, outdated lists.

One big question many people are asking right now: What about ERIC? For those unfamiliar, ERIC (Electronic Registration Information Center) is the interstate system many states currently use to share voter data and help clean rolls when people move or pass away.

With this new federal State Citizenship List drawn directly from robust national databases (SSA, DHS, etc.), ERIC could become much less necessary for its core verification work—at least when it comes to confirming citizenship and basic residency for federal elections. The EO gives states a more reliable, centralized tool that ERIC simply can’t match in quality or scope.

That said, ERIC might still play a supporting role for things like tracking interstate moves or death notifications if states choose to keep using it. The order doesn’t eliminate ERIC, but it significantly reduces reliance on it by shifting the heavy lifting to the federal government.

And no, states won’t automatically get full voter registration lists from other states through this EO. Each state’s list focuses only on confirmed citizens residing in that state. Interstate sharing can still happen through existing agreements (including ERIC if a state stays in it), but the emphasis here is on clean, verified eligibility data for each state’s own rolls.

This doesn’t solve everything, of course. Early voting and mail-in ballots still carry risks if safeguards aren’t tight. Computerized electronic voting systems remain another major concern—they can enable cheating at massive scale and need serious attention soon.

Trump has promised that more action is coming, and with the midterms approaching, we need it. Our republic is too precious to leave vulnerable to loopholes or indifference.

This executive order is one solid step toward restoring trust. It shows the administration is listening when Congress isn’t.

Stay tuned—things are moving quickly. If you’re in South Carolina or anywhere else, keep connected with groups like SC Safe Elections for the latest developments on protecting our vote.

Here is a video where we break this down into even more detail:

https://rumble.com/v77z6fo-trump-just-fixed-mail-in-voting-federal-citizenship-lists-incoming.html

Stay informed:

Here is our Rumble Channel link: https://rumble.com/user/SCSafeElections

Here is our Telegram channel link: https://t.me/+sRfrsM-iuvoxODAx

Here is our website: scsafeelections.orgS

What do you think? Does this give you a bit more confidence heading into future elections? We’d love to hear your thoughts in the comments below.

Happy Easter and God Bless,

The SC Safe Elections team