The SC Election Process Explained
and why the Save Act needs to be passed
This great summary of our SC election process is provided by authors Laura Downing, Hugh Penri-Williams, CFE, Laura Scharr, and Julie Baker
As you can see, the process is complex, involving many people, electronic systems, and procedures that are neither transparent nor auditable. It is important that voters understand what happens when they vote.
Please take the time to read this.
https://www.scsafeelections.org/updates/a-walk-through-the-sc-election-process/
Congress is trying to pass laws for federal elections
Congress is responding to calls for greater election integrity and has recently introduced two bills that would revolutionize federal elections.
The SAVE Act, passed in May of 2025, was revised to add Voter ID requirements and reintroduced on 1-29-26. In addition, the Make Elections Great Again Act was introduced on 1-29-26 and codifies similar provisions for proof of citizenship and Voter ID, while also addressing other measures to reduce potential election mail fraud.
Here is a summary of both bills and our take on them.
Read the entire blog here: https://www.scsafeelections.org/updates/pass-the-save-act-and-get-rid-of-the-machines/
Useful primer on how complex the SC process actually is. The emphasis on transparency and auditability makes sense when systems are this layered with multiple handoffs. I'd be curious to see comparative data on what specific vulnerabilities the SAVE Act addresses versus exisitng state-level ID requirements, since the blog mentions both approaches coexisting.