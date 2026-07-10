July 10, 2026

Yesterday brought major breaking news on the federal level: President Trump fired the remaining Democrat members of the U.S. Election Assistance Commission (EAC), with one Republican commissioner also resigning. This leaves the agency—the one responsible for developing Voluntary Voting System Guidelines (VVSG) and certifying voting equipment—without a quorum and unable to advance major policy or certification decisions. Note that this is the same feckless agency that could not follow its own laws regarding machine certification.

READ THIS RELEVANT ARTICLE: https://www.scsafeelections.org/updates/most-election-management-systems-in-america-are-not-certified/

The EAC had been slow to fully implement directives from Trump’s 2025 Executive Order on election integrity, which called for updates to VVSG that emphasize voter-verifiable paper records and restrict certain encoding methods, such as barcodes/QR codes. Draft work on VVSG 2.1 had begun, but commissioner-level approval is now impossible until new appointments are confirmed. This comes at a critical time, just months before midterms, when states rely on these standards for equipment security and auditability.

A Tale of Two Cities: LA and Atlanta Raise Serious Questions

While federal oversight of voting systems faces disruption, real-world examples highlight why stronger, simpler safeguards are urgently needed.

In the June 2, 2026, Los Angeles mayoral primary, former reality TV star and Trump-endorsed candidate Spencer Pratt showed strong early performance. Initial counts had him in second place, with early reports showing him ahead of challenger Nithya Raman by several points (e.g., around 29% to Raman’s lower share at mid-count stages). He performed well in in-person and early voting. Yet as more mail-in and provisional ballots were tallied over the subsequent days, Raman narrowly overtook him for the runoff spot against incumbent Karen Bass. Pratt finished third with approximately 25.5%.

Such shifts are often attributed to California’s heavy reliance on mail voting and the timelines for counting ballots. However, the scale—from a solid early lead as of election day to a narrow loss (which is not statistically probable)—has sparked widespread skepticism. Pratt himself has been vocal, posting videos and updates about collecting evidence of fraud. He has highlighted the FBI’s response, including agents investigating allegations on Skid Row of paid voter registration, signature forgery, and ballot manipulation. Reports indicate that about 20 FBI agents were involved in interviews there, with Pratt noting that “Moms for Pratt” signs were visible during the operation and framing it as progress toward cleaning up the city.

This isn’t isolated. Reports also point to significant FBI activity in Atlanta, with over 200 analysts on the ground examining election-related matters subsequent to the retrieval of election records months ago. These developments—federal investigators probing potential irregularities in key cities while the national body overseeing voting equipment standards is impotent—underscore a troubling disconnect.

The Double Standard on Security

As election integrity advocate Tina Peters has powerfully articulated, there is a glaring inconsistency in how risks are treated. The federal government applies precautionary, risk-based standards to foreign-linked technology in other critical areas: banning or restricting Chinese components in telecom, routers, drones, and supply chains due to potential data exfiltration, hidden firmware, or external control—even without proof of compromise in every instance. The standard is a potential threat, not “prove disaster already happened.”

Yet when it comes to voting systems—the infrastructure that records, scans, tabulates, transmits, and reports our votes—we often hear “trust the certified machines” despite documented concerns about proprietary software, vendor dependencies, supply chain vulnerabilities, and limited public verifiability. Election infrastructure was designated critical by DHS in 2017. Why the different bar?

The EAC was meant to bridge this gap by updating guidelines to favor auditability and paper records. Its current paralysis only heightens the urgency for states to lead with proven, transparent methods. They dragged their feet. To wit, the South Carolina ES&S Electronic Voting System 6.3.0.0 adheres to standards from 2005, despite the fact that the standards were updated in 2015 and 2021!

The Path Forward: Gold Standard Reforms

These examples—from LA’s lead reversal and FBI probes to stalled federal standards and Atlanta’s reported activity—illustrate why half-measures and opaque systems erode trust. Self-government should not depend on technology that the public cannot independently inspect and verify. All too often, mainstream media flippantly mention that claims of fraud are not proven. These comments are sprinkled throughout articles that mention Trump administration attempts at genuine election reforms to increase security, transparency, and verifiability, thereby increasing public trust. These parroted claims show the desperation of a controlled media to influence rather than report and that they are tone-deaf to the concerns of likely voters—roughly 60% of whom don’t trust that our current election systems are accurate and free from interference. Many hard-working election advocates have worked tirelessly across our nation to create a blueprint for a system for the people, by the people. We have been blessed and fortunate to play a huge part in this and would be eager to educate and train states on this standard.

The solution is straightforward and time-tested:

South Carolina and other states can—and should—adopt these Gold Standard principles without waiting for federal action. The recent EAC developments make state-level leadership even more essential. We have developed a toolkit to assist states with hand-count training based on extensive testing with real ballots.

See our toolkit here: https://www.scsafeelections.org/gold-standard-elections-tool-kit/

Call to Action

If you’re concerned about these patterns, now is the time to engage. Share this article, contact your legislators, and demand accessible, transparent, secure, and verifiable elections that replace electronics with paper-based reforms. Follow SC Safe Elections for breaking news, and get involved by volunteering at scsafeelections.org.

Here is our Telegram Channel where as a group we discuss election news and views: https://t.me/+sRfrsM-iuvoxODAx

You can also follow our team leader Laura Scharr on X: @laurascharr

Elections are the bedrock of our republic. When early leads vanish under questionable circumstances, federal probes are active, and the agency for voting standards delays vital action, complacency is not an option. We deserve elections we can see, count, and trust.

What are your thoughts on these developments? Comment below, share widely, and let’s commit to real integrity.

Blessings,

The SC Safe Election Team