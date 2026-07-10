SC Safe Elections News

SC Safe Elections News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Cheryl Tillotson's avatar
Cheryl Tillotson
Jul 10

I too find the timing of EAC firings interesting and hopeful! These federal agencies are totally captured and the Nov elections are their next steal if we do not get Trump’s election integrity EO and the SAVE act passed. Thank you for this update, and for all your work. Are there any legislators at our statehouse that care about election integrity other than Rob Harris?

Reply
Share
2 replies
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 SC Safe Elections Group · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture