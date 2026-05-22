SC Safe Elections News

SC Safe Elections News

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Free and Fair (or not)'s avatar
Free and Fair (or not)
4d

Step two skips signature cure deadlines. Richland County had 1,200 rejected absentees in 2022 because voters missed the 48-hour window. List that date.

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Bill Coleman's avatar
Bill Coleman
6d

Vote what being "politically informed" tells you ... not what "wishful thinking" tells you.

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