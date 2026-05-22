SC Primaries Here's a 3 Step List for Voters
Most important tip: Do your own homework on the candidates
Here are some tips for voters.
VOTE - Turnout is what beats the cheat and creates winners; the primaries are crucial for red states, and turnout is generally very low, less than 20% for our primaries.
Do your OWN research on the candidates —don’t rely on others’ endorsements, what the MSM says. Be a critical thinker and find information on the candidates through your own independent research.
Vote in person on Election Day
Step two skips signature cure deadlines. Richland County had 1,200 rejected absentees in 2022 because voters missed the 48-hour window. List that date.
Vote what being "politically informed" tells you ... not what "wishful thinking" tells you.