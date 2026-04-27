If your bank gave you a statement with only the ending balance, would that be acceptable? Of course not, and yet that is what we get in SC. Just a total final count with NO ability to view the counts or the ballots. Yet many other states have that ability. Why are our legislators so reluctant to give voters more transparency? “Privacy” is a falacious argument. Stop the gaslighting.

In this video, Laura Scharr from SC Safe Elections and Alaina Moore from Palmetto State Watch discuss the following:

*Why did the Election Director just before the election in 2020 ask AG Alan Wilson not to allow transparency of the vote count?

*Definition and samples of Cast Vote Records and why they don’t contain Personally Identifiable Information, nor can they be traced back to a voter

*Why it is unconstitutional not to provide CVRs

*Who does provide CVRs--hint most states --even blue ones.

*Why CVRs matter

*How audits fail to provide enough information to confirm elections are counted correctly, and how the state of SC has failed in this regard, given the past audit history

*How the General Assembly and AG Alan Wilson seem loath to provide transparency to the people for their vote

*The importance of spreading the information and staying engaged



Watch now!

scssafeelections.orghttps://rumble.com/v78y6ai-ballots-flow-over-time-why-sc-locks-it-away.html

For more information, go to: https://www.scsafeelections.org/updates/persuasive-evidence-proves-south-carolina-citizens-should-have-access-to-cast-vote-records-cvrs-but-judge-punts/

Palmetto State Watch:

https://palmettostatewatch.com/



