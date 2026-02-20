Join us next week to show your passion for election reform
Let's make SC the first state to attain the Gold Standard for elections
Hello friends,
We warmly invite you to join us next Thursday at 10:00 AM in the 2nd-floor lobby of the State House.
We’ll be joined by gubernatorial candidate Ralph Norman, Attorney General candidate David Pascoe, State Representative Rob Harris, and dedicated members of our SC Safe Election Team from across the state.
Come ready with your signs and your passion for elections that truly reflect the will of the people—by the people, for the people. Your presence and enthusiasm will make a powerful statement!
We look forward to seeing you there.
Here are directions
https://www.scstatehouse.gov/visit.php
See you there!
the SC Safe Elections team
