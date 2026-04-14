We still await comprehensive election reform. Our recommendation is Gold Standard Elections, and we provide detailed guidelines, processes, and procedures in our white paper, available at goldstandardelections.com. However, given that the current electronic system is still in place, we need to provide guidance to monitor and audit our elections. In this video, Gold Standard Election team members Laura Scharr and Rick Weible break down a checklist of action items for candidates, poll watchers/observers, poll workers, and voters. The most important thing that you can do is VOTE. Turnout for your primary and general elections.

Please read this important blog that provides guidelines for candidates, poll watchers, workers, and, of course, voters. Please consider working the polls or volunteering as a poll watcher or observer.

https://www.scsafeelections.org/updates/important-checklists-for-upcoming-elections/