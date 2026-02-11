How to navigate this election year
Research and vote! It's as easy as 1-2-3
This election year—2026—is particularly crucial, especially if you’re in a state like South Carolina, where gubernatorial, U.S. Senate, and state legislative races could redefine priorities on issues like education funding, healthcare access, and economic development. Low voter turnout in past cycles (particularly in the primaries) has often handed incumbents wins, perpetuating the status quo. But by engaging thoughtfully, you can help drive real change. Below, we’ll outline practical tips to get started, drawing on reliable sources and adding strategies like fact-checking to make your vote even more impactful.
Here is how to get started. It is as easy as 1-2-3.
The most important thing is to VOTE in ALL of the elections, especially the primaries.
