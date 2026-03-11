Last year, Lancaster County pulled a quick one as Brandon Newton pushed a bill that increased the size of voting precincts in his county. Now, Aiken is trying the same thing. We implored the Senate not to pass a state-wide bill last year that did just that—doubled precinct size. They didn’t pass the bill through the committee, but Newton slipped his own county bill through. Lancaster voters were furious. Note that wait times at precincts are increasing, and unfortunately, most counties are not complying with the current law on the books that requires precincts to remain at 1500 qualified electors.

We must stop this, but we need your help!

If you live in Aiken County or Lancaster County, please send this letter or something similar to the following Aiken County delegates:

ShaneMassey@scsenate.gov,

BillHixon@schouse.gov,

TomYoung@scsenate.gov,

MelissaOremus@schouse.gov,

CharlesHartz@schouse.gov,

BillTaylor@schouse.gov,

BillClyburn@scsenate.gov,

BradHutto@scsenate.gov

____________________

Dear Aiken County Delegates,

I am writing as a concerned citizen to strongly urge you to oppose and defeat S. 694. This bill, which doubles the precinct size limit in Aiken County from 1,500 to 3,000 registered voters and grants the county board of elections near-total flexibility to relocate or alter polling places and precincts, represents a step backward for voter accessibility, election integrity, and local control.

While the bill may offer administrative convenience by consolidating vote centers and reducing the number of locations, its real impact falls squarely on South Carolina voters:

Reduced accessibility and increased barriers : Larger precincts mean longer travel distances, especially in rural or sprawling areas, higher transportation costs, and greater challenges for elderly voters, those with disabilities, working families, or anyone relying on public transit. Voters already face enough hurdles—why add more?

Heightened confusion and longer wait times : Merging precincts and frequently changing polling locations erode familiarity with the process. Voters who have voted at the same neighborhood site for years could suddenly face unfamiliar venues, leading to frustration, provisional ballots, or discouraged turnout.

Erosion of local neighborhood control: Elections thrive when rooted in communities. Centralizing authority diminishes the voices of local residents and neighborhoods in how their voting is conducted.

Most critically, S. 694 would severely undermine our ability to conduct efficient, transparent hand-counted, hand-marked paper ballots—a model that is not only feasible but essential for building public trust in elections.

The incoming Trump administration has made clear its commitment to one-day voting with hand-marked paper ballots, counted by hand to ensure maximum security and immediacy of results. South Carolina has a golden opportunity to lead the nation by preserving small, manageable precincts that make this approach practical and swift.

Our state has already proven this works: Pilot tests show a 4-person team can accurately hand-count 100 ballots with 10 races in just 1 hour. With precincts capped at manageable sizes (ideally around 1,000 ballots), three teams of four could complete counting before midnight—delivering fast, verifiable results that restore confidence.

Yet S. 694 moves us in the opposite direction by:

Eliminating accountability provisions in the current law (Section 7-7-710), which require alterations when precincts exceed limits.

Allowing unchecked growth, when 40% of South Carolina precincts (925 of 2,317) already surpass the recommended 1,500-voter threshold via waivers.

Instead of relaxing standards, we should strengthen them: Enforce existing limits with real accountability measures, including penalties for noncompliance, and proactively create new precincts as populations grow—just as a successful business opens more locations to meet rising customer demand, rather than forcing customers to travel farther for less service.

We have a clear recent precedent in Lancaster County, where similar precinct adjustments and polling location changes were implemented last year (via legislation such as H. 4909 and related updates). Voters there were far from receptive. They complained about long lines and confusion. This frustration can only lead to discouraged participation. Lancaster’s experience demonstrates that these “conveniences” for election officials translate to real disenfranchisement and distrust among the people we serve.

Now is not the time for changes that hinder voter access and sabotage hand-counting. With a potential new federal mandate prioritizing secure, one-day, hand-counted elections, South Carolina should position itself as an innovator—proving this model viable, efficient, and trustworthy—rather than erecting barriers to it.

Please vote NO on S. 694. Preserve small precincts, protect voter convenience and confidence, and keep South Carolina ready to lead on election integrity.

Thank you for your service and for carefully considering the long-term impact of election law changes to our democratic process. I urge you to reject this bill and instead pursue reforms that empower voters, not administrative shortcuts.

______________________

Thanks, as always, for your support and assistance. We cannot effect change without your help. Please take a few minutes and send this or a similar letter, particularly if you reside in Lancaster or Aiken County.

Yours truly,

The SC Safe Elections team