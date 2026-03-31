Emergency! URGENT Action needed
SC legislators attempting to raise your sales and property taxes in last minute session maneuvering
From Palmetto State Watch:
Tomorrow morning at 9:00 AM, the House Ways and Means Committee will hear two bills claiming to “modernize” the SCDOT - S.831 and H.5071. Don’t be fooled by the word “efficiency”. These bills aren’t about fixing potholes; they are about opening your wallet.
What’s actually in these bills?
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🏠 Property Tax Hikes: Allows local governments to blow past legal caps to tax your home for roads.
🛍️ Sales Tax Doubling: Authorizes a 2% local sales tax (up from the current 1% limit).
⚡ EV/Hybrid Penalties: Triples registration fees for electric and hybrid vehicles.
🛣️ Turnpike Expansion: Makes it easier to add toll lanes and rack up new state debt through turnpike bonds.
🤝 99-Year Contracts: Grants SCDOT broad powers to hand over infrastructure to private companies for nearly a century.
📱 Digital Burden Shifting: Funds a pothole reporting app that forces citizens to do the inspection work SCDOT should already be doing, creating a convenient excuse for why repairs aren’t made until you report them.
SCDOT does not have a revenue problem; it has an accountability problem.
📢 CALL TO ACTION: We need to flood the House Ways and Means Committee with calls and emails BEFORE 9:00 AM tomorrow. The Message: “Vote NO on S.831 and H.5071. South Carolinians are taxed enough. Focus on accountability and existing resources, not new revenue streams and debt.”
Committee members here:
Nathan Ballentine - 803-734-2969
Bruce Bannister – 803-734-3144
Gilda Cobb-Hunter – 803-734-2809
Micajah “Micah” Caskey – 803-734-3113
William “Bill” Clyburn – 803-734-3033
Neal Collins – 803-212-6913
Heather Crawford – 803-212-6933
Chandra Dillard – 803-212-6791
Kevin Hardee – 803-212-6796
Jackie “Coach” Hayes – 803-734-3099
Lee Hewitt – 803-212-6927
David R. Hiott – 803-734-3138
Lonnie Hosey – 803-734-2829
Leon Howard – 803-734-3049
Steven Long – 803-212-6878
Phillip Lowe – 803-734-2975
Dennis Moss – 803-734-3073
Brandon Newton – 803-212-6874
Todd Rutherford – 803-734-9441
Leonidas “Leon” Stravrinakis – 803-734-3039
Bill Taylor – 803-212-6923
David Weeks – 803-734-3102
William “Bill” Whitmire – 803-734-3068
Mark Willis – 803-212-6882
Richard “Richie” Yow – 803-212-6949
Email list for the House Ways and Means Committee:
brucebannister@schouse.gov, gildacobbhunter@schouse.gov, billwhitmire@schouse.gov, nathanballentine@schouse.gov, micahcaskey@schouse.gov, billclyburn@schouse.gov, nealcollins@schouse.gov, heathercrawford@schouse.gov, chandradillard@schouse.gov, kevinhardee@schouse.gov, jackiehayes@schouse.gov, leehewitt@schouse.gov, davidhiott@schouse.gov, lonniehosey@schouse.gov, leonhoward@schouse.gov, stevenlong@schouse.gov, philiplowe@schouse.gov, dennismoss@schouse.gov, brandonnewton@schouse.gov, toddrutherford@schouse.gov, leonstavrinakis@schouse.gov, billtaylor@schouse.gov, davidweeks@schouse.gov, markwillis@schouse.gov, richardyow@schouse.gov
Please take a few minutes to contact these people today!!!!
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