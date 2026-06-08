Election Day is tomorrow! Be an informed voter
Updates on the SC primary and elections across the US
Please VOTE tomorrow!! Turnout is key!!! Especially for the primaries!!!
Here are some videos to give you context.
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Interview with Dale Richardson on why election integrity needs to be a priority
Watch here: https://vmix.at/16HouZ
A personal perspective on the negative campaigns and the need for campaign finance.
I can’t stop watching this clip from the Trump Kristen Welker interview.
https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/ce8k1xx6yzjo
I see signs of movement on the election integrity front; I cover that in both videos above. Please watch!
God bless,
Let’s pray that God’s will is done in this election for our state.
Laura Scharr, Leader SC Safe Elections scsafeelections.org
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Thank you Laura!!
Ralph Norman’s Role in the Silfab Disaster
https://susanasaravia.substack.com/p/ralph-normans-role-in-the-silfab?r=2b9sbo&utm_medium=ios