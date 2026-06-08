Please VOTE tomorrow!! Turnout is key!!! Especially for the primaries!!!

Here are some videos to give you context.

Interview with Dale Richardson on why election integrity needs to be a priority

Watch here: https://vmix.at/16HouZ

A personal perspective on the negative campaigns and the need for campaign finance.

I can’t stop watching this clip from the Trump Kristen Welker interview .

https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/ce8k1xx6yzjo

I see signs of movement on the election integrity front; I cover that in both videos above. Please watch!

God bless,

Let’s pray that God’s will is done in this election for our state.

Laura Scharr, Leader SC Safe Elections scsafeelections.org