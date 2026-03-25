Laura Scharr and Julie Baker traveled to Simpsonville to address the following issues regarding elections:

Julie spoke about why we cannot use electronic, mobile, internet, blockchain, or lottery-style voting systems. Since electronic voting is not trustworthy and can be infiltrated by nefarious actors to cheat at scale, Laura described the path we do need to take — the Gold Standard for elections. We then demonstrated our Gold Standard Tally method, and the whole room participated. We then broke people up into a few tables to practice on their own.

The only way we fix our elections and maintain our republic is through a National Emergency Authorization for federal elections that bans electronic voting and moves to a decentralized, locally controlled system controlled by the people.

Watch the entire presentation here:

https://rumble.com/v77f5wa-2026-03-21-sc-safe-elections-election-integrity-summit.html