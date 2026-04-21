A Message to SCOTUS—Please Listen, Share–Make this go viral

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Honorable Justices of the Supreme Court,

You stand at a defining moment for our Republic. In the landmark case brought by Judicial Watch—Watson v. Republican National Committee—you heard oral arguments on March 23. Now, with a decision expected this June, you face a fundamental question: Is Election Day truly a single day—as federal law and centuries of tradition demand—or has it become a vague, weeks-long process that invites doubt, delays, and division?

Your answer could restore the sacred guardrails our Founders envisioned and begin healing the profound loss of trust that now haunts our elections.

The human cost has been heartbreaking. Esteemed lawyers like John Eastman and Rudy Giuliani have faced fines, lawsuits, and disbarment for raising legitimate questions. Countless grassroots voices—mothers, fathers, veterans, and neighbors—have been vilified as “election deniers” or worse, simply for demanding transparency in the face of ballots arriving days and weeks late, broken chains of custody, unsecured drop boxes, and endless counts that left millions wondering whether their vote even counted.

This is not the America most of us remember.

Less than four election cycles ago, before the 2020 expansions, the vast majority of Americans voted in person on a single Election Day. Mail-in ballots were minimal and typically required an excuse. Paper poll books provided a simple, verifiable sign-in. Then came the rush to loosen rules—often without full legislative approval. When citizens pushed back and demanded basic transparency and auditable records, they were met with resistance rather than reform.

Yet we refused to stay silent.

Across our nation, thousands of dedicated election reform advocates—including hundreds here in South Carolina with SC Safe Elections—have sacrificed more than words can express. We have lost friendships, careers, and countless hours of sleep. Many of us have invested tens of thousands—some more than six figures—of our own money, time, and energy. We did this not for politics or recognition, but out of a deep, abiding love for our country and a fierce determination to protect this Republic for our children and grandchildren.

We speak for hundreds of thousands of everyday Americans who simply want their voices heard and their ballots counted with unquestioned integrity.

We didn’t merely complain. We built real, practical solutions.

SC Safe Elections collaborated with teams nationwide to reengineer the entire election process—especially perfecting the fast, efficient hand-counting of hand-marked paper ballots. Why? Because electronic systems introduce risks that are too great: silent, scalable interference that can evade even expert detection. The stakes are simply too high for our nation’s future.

There is a better way—and it can start with one clear, courageous ruling: Restore Election Day as a single, sacred day.

A strong ruling in this case would end the counting of ballots received after Election Day and reinforce that Election Day must be the clear, decisive focal point — not a rolling process stretched over weeks.

Yet we must go further. Early voting still keeps machines in unsecured places for weeks, drives up poll worker costs, encourages large vote centers over true precincts, and weakens the sacred single day our Founders intended.

Requiring all ballots to be CAST and received by the close of polls on Election Day would deliver immediate transformation:

No early voting that leaks turnout data and shapes perceptions before every vote is cast.

Massive savings: fewer poll workers, no millions wasted on vulnerable foreign developed and manufactured machines and other associated equipment.

Secure chains of custody—no ballots or machines lingering for weeks in unsecured locations.

True precinct voting: neighbors voting where they know one another, making fraud far harder to conceal. When early voting was introduced, voting centers proliferated, commingling precinct votes, making audits more difficult.

Results on Election Night: with smaller precincts of roughly 1,500 qualified electors, counting can be completed in hours—not days—by the people, for the people.

Elections must belong once again to We the People—not to corporations, centralized agencies, or opaque technology.

Let us return to the simple, time-tested foundation our Constitution demands: hand-marked, hand-counted paper ballots. People. Paper. Pens. No electronics. No foreign components. Counted where cast. Reported by citizens on Election Day—transparent, verifiable, and secure.

We come before you not as partisans, but as patriots who have given everything because we cannot bear to watch our beloved Republic erode in silence. Our hearts ache from the divisions these chaotic elections have deepened. We long for the day when every American—Democrat, Republican, and Independent—can cast their ballot with full confidence that it will be counted fairly, and that no illegal vote will ever dilute their voice.

By ruling that Election Day is a day—not a week, not a month—you have the power to heal this wounded nation. To silence the doubt. To restore faith in the most fundamental act of self-government. To reaffirm that in America, the people—not machines, not midnight ballots, not distant bureaucrats—decide our destiny.

The eyes of history are upon you. The hopes of millions of anxious yet hopeful patriots rest with you.

Please—choose courage over caution. Choose clarity over confusion. Choose the Republic our Founders so carefully entrusted to your protection.

Put power back where it rightfully belongs: with We the People.

Secure our elections.

Secure our children’s future.

Secure the United States of America.

God bless you, and God bless this great nation we all love so dearly.

Respectfully and with urgent hope,

Laura Scharr, Team Leader and Founder of SC Safe Elections, and hundreds of thousands of dedicated Americans fighting tirelessly for election integrity

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