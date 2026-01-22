Can you feel the tension building? Social media is buzzing with resurfaced videos and evidence from the 2020 election, while the Trump administration ramps up its rhetoric to prepare the public for major revelations. If you’ve been out of the loop, here’s a quick catch-up on why prosecutions seem imminent.

Trump’s Bombshell Statement in Davos

President Trump dropped a bombshell during his Davos appearance, declaring the 2020 election was rigged and hinting that prosecutions are on the horizon. Check out the video in this X post for the full clip:

Tulsi Gabbard’s Game-Changing Evidence

Journalist John Solomon amplified the buzz, revealing that Tulsi Gabbard holds evidence that could “blow your mind.” We’ve known for over a year that investigations are underway, and Trump has teased the release of thousands of records that would prove foul play. With grand juries in session, expect disclosures any day now.

Watch Solomon’s full discussion here:

https://rumble.com/v74nacw-solomon-chris-wray-promised-america-no-more-biased-foreign-sources-like-chr.html

Georgia’s Election Drama Heats Up – Did Trump Actually Win?

In Georgia, grassroots efforts are exposing cracks in Fulton County’s handling of the 2020 vote. The county recently admitted to withholding evidence of duplicate ballots. See the board’s stunning admission in this video:

How did activists uncover this? Georgia provides public access to Cast Vote Records (CVRs), which revealed the duplicates upon close review. Based on this evidence, it’s clear in my view that Trump won Georgia. Here are key facts about this pivotal swing state:



This underscores why our group invested tens of thousands of dollars and fought tirelessly for CVR public access in South Carolina. Attorney General Alan Wilson’s office refused to update their 2019 opinion, forcing us into a prolonged lawsuit marred by lawfare tactics. CVRs are essential tools for citizen-led audits and transparency—it’s disappointing that AG Wilson and the SC Election Commission haven’t valued election transparency and verifiability. Read a summary of our lawsuit here:





https://www.scsafeelections.org/updates/persuasive-evidence-proves-south-carolina-citizens-should-have-access-to-cast-vote-records-cvrs-but-judge-punts/



The SAVE Act Takes Center Stage

Pressure is mounting on the Senate to pass the SAVE Act (H.R. 22), which cleared the House last year but has stalled. With time running out, we need action now! Rasmussen polling shows overwhelming public support for this bill to secure elections.

YOUR ACTION IS REQUESTED!!!! Call these key senators today and urge them to move forward:

For a deeper dive into how elections can be manipulated with noncitizens, watch this eye-opening video:



On the state level, South Carolina’s legislature had a packed week with election bills.

Our blog breaks it down: Closed primary proposals are unlikely to advance this session, and our SAVE Act version needs tweaks. Let’s hope lawmakers prioritize and pass this vital legislation soon—while pushing the federal Senate to do the same.

Full update here:

https://www.scsafeelections.org/updates/election-bills-update-key-developments-in-the-sc-legislature/

